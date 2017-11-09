Senator Paul Recovering After Last Week's Assault

It's been one week since Senator Rand Paul was attacked in his own front yard at his Bowling Green area home by his own neighbor.

On Thursday, his neighbor Rene Boucher appeared in court. Boucher appeared in court Thursday morning at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green. Boucher pleaded not guilty to the charges. The pre-trial court date is set for November 30th.

Rene Boucher allegedly assaulted Senator Paul on November 3rd in his own front yard while Paul was mowing the grass. The attack left the senator with six broken ribs. On Wednesday the senator took to twitter to thank everyone and give an update on his health.

Sources say the two neighbors have lived beside one another for almost 20 years, but have disliked each other for many years now, and they have opposing political views.

The exact reason for the attack is still unknown.

Even though Boucher pleaded not guilty to the current charge. More charges are still possible since it is under investigation. Paul and Boucher are still neighbors, but Boucher must follow a strict set of guidelines during this time. It is unsure when the senator will be well enough to return to work. We will continue to keep you updated as more details emerge. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell.