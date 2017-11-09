WCW: Wacky Cooking Wednesday and More

The Graham Drive Community Branch of Warren County Libraries introduced an after school activity that teaches children about cooking in a fun and active way. The inspiration for this idea came from Youth Program Coordinator Cecilee Salyers who says "I love food, and I believe food is one of the most unifying things. The idea was to teach kiddos just simple skills that they can do at home with their mom and dad, and happen to learn some nutritional value at the same time."

This Wacky Cooking Wednesday, they decided with the holidays approaching fast to make a very festive snack; Reindeer Trail Mix. The snack included coconut, craisins, popcorn, and cheerios. They focused on the nutritional facts of each item, discussing whole grains and how they help energize you and even discussed why in this trail mix M&Ms were not included.

As well as Wacky Cooking Wednesday this branch offers an array of other after school activities for children of all ages. Cecilee says "Every Monday we have our game-on program and we just got the Nintendo Switch through our whole library system. When we aren't having our Wacky Cooking Wednesday we do Young Inventors where we do experiments through, science, technology, and art." And they've even started a new event where kids can learn step routines."

Check out their website at www.warrenpl.org to learn more about the upcoming events and activities.