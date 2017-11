There's a new special court advocate in Elkhart County, Indiana.



Burke is a yellow Labrador retriever.



Animal-assisted therapy has been shown to improve symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in children, and Burke has been specially trained to give that comfort in a courtroom setting.



All child advocate volunteers get sworn in by a judge, so it only seemed appropriate that Burke gets to do the same.



Burke's handler says she'd like to see him work with other courts in the future.