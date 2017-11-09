Pres. Trump Talks Trade & N. Korea During Chinese Visit

President Trump, in China as part of his twelve-day tour of Asia, gave the country credit for taking advantage of the U.S. in securing what he called lopsided trade deals. Mr. Trump also says the two nations are in agreement on what needs to be done to clamp down on North Korea's nuclear ambitions.



President Trump is promising to fix what he calls an unfair trading relationship between the two countries. Speaking at a joint appearance with President Xi Jinping in front of business leaders, and at a separate meeting, Mr. Trump repeatedly spoke of the good chemistry between them. He laid blame for the trade imbalance on his predecessors.

The two presidents announced preliminary agreement on deals that could amount to more than $250-billion flowing across their borders.

The only issue to perhaps dominate this trip even more than trade is North Korea. President Trump says he and his Chinese counterpart see eye to eye on stepping up economic pressure in an effort to curb Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions. He said, “We agreed on the need to implement all UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea and to increase economic sanctions until North Korea abandons its dangerous and reckless path."



Winding down his visit here in China the president heads next to Vietnam. The Kremlin says he'll probably meet there, at an economic summit, with Vladimir Putin. However, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that meeting will only take place if there's something for the two men to accomplish.

Both presidents Trump and Xi also said they spoke about increasing cooperation between their nations' law enforcement, in particular on cybersecurity.