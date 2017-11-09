Pitino Linked to Player Pay Scheme

Newly unsealed federal indictments link former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino to a player pay scheme.



The indictments allege that a "Coach 2", who has been identified as Pitino, helped a sports agent secure money from an Adidas executive to give to the family of a Louisville recruit, with the agreement that the recruit would sign with Adidas and the agent when he made it to the NBA.



Court documents point to a specific meeting this past July where the agent, identified as Christian Dawkins, described Pitino agreeing to call Adidas executive James Gatto to ask for the money.



This suggests, for the first time, that the embattled coach had definitive knowledge of the alleged payment scheme from Adidas to college basketball players and participated in it.



These new indictments come on the heels of a slew of arrests and charges made by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's Office against NCAA corruption, first made public in late September.

