Sen. McConnell Speaks Prior to Unveiling Tax Plan

Senator Mitch McConnell made remarks prior to unveiling the new tax plan.

McConnell says the senate GOP will unveil its tax plan later today, calling it a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to lower taxes and help the economy. 

Meanwhile, the House GOP continues marking up its version of the legislation this week. 

McConnell lays out the purposes of the proposed tax changes, saying, quote, “With this tax reform plan, the American people will know that relief is on the way for you and your family. We want to make taxes lower, simpler, and fairer. For small businesses we want to make it easier to navigate the tax code, grow and hire workers. And for all businesses, we want to make it an easy decision for them to bring investment and jobs home and to keep them here.”

