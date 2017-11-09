Sen. Rand Paul's Attacker Pleads Not Guilty

Rand Paul's assaulter pleaded not guilty at his arraignment just hours ago here in Bowling Green.

"Rene Boucher and his attorney, Matthew Baker were in and out within under the three minutes--Boucher maintaining a reserved stance with his hands clasped together throughout nearly the entire arraignment.

Boucher stood beside his attorney Mr. Baker and Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken before walking up and standing before the judge.

Right here, in this moment, is when Mr. Baker pleads not guilty to fourth degree assault in Boucher's defense. If found guilty at a later date, he will be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to one year in jail.

At the arraignment, Milliken's only request was that his bond conditions stay the same, including staying at least 1,000 feet from Senator Paul at all times except for when he's in his home, as well as having no contact with Paul or any of his family.

Previously, Milliken told WNKY that she expects further charges to be brought against Boucher.

This is all developing before us--as Senator Paul just tweeted out new Medical information and shared some interesting articles.

Early Wednesday he tweeted out a medical update stating he has six broken ribs and new x-rays show a pleural effusion--a build-up of fluid in the lungs that impairs breathing by prohibiting the expansion of the lungs.

Senator Paul also shared two news articles pertaining to the recent reports that Boucher did not attack him over a landscaping dispute or personal issues--as sources from their neighborhood also told WNKY--but rather, as a politically motivated assault."

Boucher's pre-trial conference is set for November 30th at 1:30 p.m. WNKY will continue to keep you updated on this case