Loyalty Programs - Are They Worth It?

Making money by spending money – that's the idea behind loyalty cards and programs.



Which programs are worth your while? Let’s take a look.



Larry Minogue has been smart about money most his life, starting a budget in his 20s that, he feels, has paid off.



Larry also focuses on get more from each purchase. In his words, "Five percent adds up when you are spending $10,000 a year with groceries or rent."



Experts say a big way to do that is by using loyalty programs.



For those of you who love to eat out and hit the big box stores, experts suggest Plenti. This card partners with 13 different retailers, and you can use the rewards at any of the businesses.



For online shoppers, experts like Amazon Prime.



There is even an option for our " furry babies" – Petco Pals. The reward is $5 for every $100 you spend.



When picking out which is best for you, Justin Cupler, a saving expert from the Penny Hoarder, says, "Legit Loyalty programs will actually offer you something. You see a lot of them that say, 'Yeah, sign up for this but there is actually no goodness to it. There is nothing for a customer, they may offer a 1% back and that's really not worth it to the customer."