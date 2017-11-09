North Carolina Soldier Returns Home - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

North Carolina Soldier Returns Home

Winston-Salem, NC -

A soldier in Winston-Salem, North Carolina surprised his family after being gone since last December.
 
Staff Sergeant Jocolby Harrell, along with his wife and other family members, surprised his four children with a homecoming visit.
 
He left his pregnant wife and three kids 11 months ago to serve time in the Army National Guard in Jordan.
 
And to top it off? He got the chance to meet his seven-month-old son Axel for the first time.
 
After the holidays, Sergeant Harrell plans to return to his job as a mortgage officer for BB&T Bank.

