Living Well: Diabetes & Pregnancy

There's a lot to think about if you're a woman who is planning on getting pregnant, and women who have type 1 diabetes need to keep some important health issues in mind.



For patients who are expecting, helping to keep their diabetes in check during their pregnancy is an important job.



Mercy Medical Center Doctor Robert Atlas says women with type 1 diabetes need to get their blood sugar level in control before they get pregnant. He says, quote, "One of the most important things for a type 1 diabetic to understand is the importance of having their hemoglobin A1C under control prior to conception. We know that an elevated hemoglobin A1C is associated with an increased risk of poor pregnancy outcome."



Dr. Atlas says potential problems for the mother include preaclampsia, and cardiac disease. Potential problems for the baby include premature birth, fetal abnormalities and neural tube defects.



For the best pregnancy outcome, he advises all women to be at a healthy weight before conception; and if you're heavy, then losing 5 to 10 percent of body weight actually improves your outcome whether you have diabetes or not.



Exercise is beneficial during pregnancy, both for your blood sugars and your baby.