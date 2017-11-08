Harassment allegations still echoing throughout the Kentucky state house. After several of our area state representatives are being asked to step down by the Governor.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell reached out to the lawmakers being investigated and has the latest.

They take an oath to uphold and defend the constitution, but some government officials have done the exact opposite.

On Saturday, Governor Matt Bevin held a press conference condemning the actions of local lawmakers.

On Sunday, house speaker Jeff Hoover resigned after disclosing a settlement involving sexual harassment claims by one of his staffers, but Hoover is not the only official involved in the recent harassment allegations.

The FBI expanded the investigation and now it involves our local Republican lawmakers, Michael Meredith who represents Oakland and Jim DeCesare for Bowling Green. We tried to contact both lawmakers, but were sent to voice mail.

Elected officials are expected to have a high moral standard and integrity.