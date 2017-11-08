Monday Night Wheelchair Basketball

In august of this year The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department became part of a grant through the Department of Veteran Affairs. This grant allowed them to expand their program offerings into the world of adapted sports.

Cameron Levis, Special Populations instructor at Bowling Green Parks and Recreation says “That allowed us to purchase equipment for adapted sports which is very expensive. So, to be a part of the grant was a huge blessing for our department. Ever since then we have been able to offer wheelchair basketball consistently on Monday nights along with some other adapted sports that we are getting started. And just being able to offer it to the community and bring something new here.”

Most adapted sports today are considered main stream, which means even people who are not disabled can be main streamed into that world in a recreational setting. “What were able to do is two-fold, you know were able to on one side obviously offer something for people who are wheel-chair users, whether that be daily or who use them periodically if they have mobility issues. So we’re able to offer them the opportunity to pursue recreation and sport competitively, but on the other side we can also offer the community something more educational in nature.

Moving forward Cameron wants to offer wheelchair basketball and more adapted sports consistently, and continue to raise awareness for them. They eventually want to be able to host tournaments, and have their own team. Wheelchair basketball happens every Monday night at Kummer Little Recreation Center in Bowling Green from 4-5pm.

