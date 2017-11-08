3 UCLA Freshman Basketball Players Arrested in China

Only days after touching-down in Shanghai Sunday night, three UCLA freshman basketball players were reportedly locked-up.

A report by ESPN alleges Bruin players Liangelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were all arrested on shop-lifting charges and questioned over stealing items from a Louis Vuitton store located near the team's hotel in Hangzhou. They say nearly 20 Chinese police officers spoke with a number of players Tuesday, keeping them in a room for hours.

Video captured by ESPN shows Liangelo Ball's father Lavar,who is traveling with the team in Shanghai, downplay the severity of the situation.

Liangelo, one of men allegedly arrested, is the younger brother of Lonzo, rookie guard and future of the Los Angeles Lakers franchise.

Their father Lavar is an outspoken advocate for his sons.