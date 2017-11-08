Pres. Trump Visits China During Asian Tour

President Trump has touched down in China, the third leg of his Asian tour. His first stop is the Forbidden City, where he'll sit down for a welcome tea with Chinese leadership.

In addition to trade, the President is expected to focus heavily on reining in North Korea. He spoke at the national assembly in Seoul, urging Kim Jong Un to abandon his quest for nuclear arms.

Mr. Trump, though, did dial back the fiery rhetoric he has sometimes used in the past, and insisted there is a peaceful solution to this conflict.

The President's day got off to an inauspicious start. An attempt to make a surprise morning trip to the border with the north was aborted just minutes before landing, due to a soupy fog that blanketed the demilitarized zone.

President Trump now begins two full days of meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping.