Fourth Degree Assault Explained

In less than 24 hours, Senator Rand Paul's attacker will be facing his actions in court, but what will the cost be?

Rene Boucher was charged with 4th degree assault--a minor injury charge. WNKY has confirmation that the senator is suffering from five fractured ribs, which may leave you scratching your head, thinking, what is 4th degree assault exactly?

Under Kentucky law, it's defined as when a person "Intentionally or wantonly causes physical injury to another person" or "With recklessness he causes physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument." The details of how Paul was injured have not been released--such as if it was with an instrument, weapon, or just Boucher's hands.

4th degree assault is under the misdemeanor category with a maximum of one year in jail possible.

However, assault in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree do carry felony charges.

According to Warren County District Attorney Amy Milliken, there is a possibility additional charges may be brought against Boucher tomorrow.

More answers on the attack will be known after the 8:30 am court date on Thursday. WNKY will have the full day coverage, starting at 6 a.m. on Soky Sunrise on NBC 40.