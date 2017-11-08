Edmonson Co. Burglar Caught on Camera Stealing Guns - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Edmonson Co. Burglar Caught on Camera Stealing Guns

A burglar is caught on camera breaking in and stealing guns from an Edmonson County store.

You can see a concrete block fly through the door of Salings Country Store on Wingfield Church Road and then the robber comes into view--immediately beating at a glass case holding guns.

It happened early Saturday morning and the surveillance video shows he was in and out of the store within just 20 seconds.

The robber did get away with two Taurus .38 Special Ultralight handguns.

If you have any information on this man or the stolen guns, police urge you to contact Trooper Timmy Jewel at (270) 782-2010.

