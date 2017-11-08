Vice Pres. Pence Visits Families of TX Shooting Victims

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Texas, where he will spend time with families of the victims of the deadly attack at the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church.



He will also spend time with first responders in the small town as investigators continue to try a piece together how and why the massacre unfolded there



Minutes after the attack, Mike and Jamie Shaw were the first medics to rush into the chaos of a chapel filled with friends wounded or dead. The haunting images from that day linger with them.



As investigators work to understand how and why it happened, we are learning a lot more about alleged gunman Devin Kelley’s violent past.



An assault conviction, jail time, and a bad conduct military discharge didn’t prevent him from buying weapons and ammo.



The Air Force has acknowledged Kelly’s criminal history was never entered into the FBI’s national criminal database – a history that includes his escape from a mental health facility in 2012.



Kelly is described as "a danger to himself and others" after sneaking firearms onto Holloman Air Force base while attempting to carry out death threats against superior officers.



Another part of the tragic puzzle is his cell phone, which federal agents are trying to unlock in Quantico, Virginia. It’s a key, they say, to getting into the mind of a killer.