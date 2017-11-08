Transgender Woman Elected to VA House of Delegates

A 32-year-old journalist made history Tuesday night when she became the first transgender candidate to win a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates.



Danica Roem unseated one of Virginia’s longest serving and most socially conservative lawmakers to become the first openly transgender person in the U.S. elected and seated in a state legislature.



The Democrat and former seasoned newspaper reporter beat Republican delegate Bob Marshall, who sponsored a bill this year that would have restricted the bathrooms that transgender people can use.



Roem openly discussed her gender identity during her campaign. She started pursuing therapy to begin her gender transition four years ago.



Roem focused her campaign on jobs, schools and northern Virginia’s traffic congestion.