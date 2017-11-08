Phil Murphy Elected New Jersey Governor

After eight years of Republican Governor Chris Christie’s leadership, New Jersey voters voted for a change Tuesday night.



Democrat Phil Murphy easily won election over Lieutenant Governor, and would-be Christie successor, Kim Guadagno.



The victory concluded a campaign free of suspense, as Murphy held polling leads throughout the general election. Exit polls showed nearly 8 in 10 of Garden State voters disapproving of Christie’s performance as Governor.



And Murphy, a former Wall Street executive and U.S. ambassador to Germany, pledged a new tone and policy direction to come. He said, “With Donald Trump in the White House, Jeff Sessions as Attorney General, polluters running the EPA, zealots heading the Department of Education, and Steve Bannon holding Republicans in Congress hostage, Governors will have never mattered more.”