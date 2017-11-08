Ralph Northam Wins Virginia Governor's Race

Democrat Ralph Northam easily defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the hard-fought Virginia Governor's race.

Northam won by nearly 9 points over Gillespie, a far wider margin than polling had indicated.

The nation was closely eying the outcome of this race as an early test of the political climate ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections.

In his victory speech, Northam, a doctor and current Lieutenant Governor, made a clear reference to President Trump without mentioning his name.

Northam was briefly interrupted by immigration protesters, who were quickly escorted out by security.

They appeared to be protesting the Governor-elect's recent statement that he would sign a law banning sanctuary cities in Virginia.

Nevertheless, Northam insisted that he would bring the state together. He said, "Today Virginians have answered and have spoken. Virginia has told us to end the divisiveness, that we would not condone hatred, and bigotry, and to end the politics that have torn this country apart.”