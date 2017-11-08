Demand For Vets at All-Time High

For aspiring veterinarians, jobs are aplenty! The demand is set to rise almost 20% in the next decade.



Michele Barrett says she has the greatest job in the world. She is a dairy technical services veterinarian for a pharmaceutical company Zoetis, which produces medicine for animals.



She’s tasked with managing the health of cows, and advising farm veterinarians and dairy farmers on best uses for Zoetis' products.



Demand for veterinary professionals like Barrett is on the rise, driven by a growing world population that places a greater emphasis on food supply and safety, as well as by the booming pet care industry.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, opportunities for veterinarians is set to rise by about 18% through 2026, while vet technician roles will grow by 20%.



Salaries can reach into the high six figures and career options are broad ranging, from caring for companion animals, running a private practice, or working for big pharma companies.



Entering the profession requires intense training, and admission in to the vet programs is highly competitive



Brianna Parsons is currently in her fourth year of veterinary school at University of Pennsylvania, studying to become a food animal vet. Her coursework includes everything from large animal surgery to dairy production medicine.



After graduation, Parsons wants to focus on food safety and is hoping to run a sustainable goat farm in West Africa, a project she's been working on for two years.