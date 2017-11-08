Living Well: Alcohol Consumption & Cancer

Surprising health news today about alcohol and cancer – a new report from some of the nation's top cancer doctors finds a link between even light and moderate drinking, and an increased risk for many common forms of the disease.

New estimates show drinking alcohol causes nearly 4% of all cancer deaths in the U.S.

The amount consumed matters – moderate drinking is considered one drink per day for women and two drinks for men. Heavy drinking increases to three drinks for women and four for men.

In addition, no matter what your favorite beverage is, the risk increases. For colon cancer, a moderate drinker increases their risk by 17%; and a heavy drinker's climbs to 44% For breast cancer, a light drinker bumps up her risk by 4%, and a heavy drinker by 61%. When it comes to head and neck cancer, a heavy drinker has a staggering increased risk of 500%.

What's the healthiest amount to consume? None.

What about the heart-healthy benefits of a glass of red wine? In fact, the scientific jury is actually still out on that.

According to Dr. Clifford Hudis of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, quote, “If you don't drink, there's no reason to start. If you do drink, there's no reason to increase. And if you want to cut back, that's always better.”

Family history plays a big part in this. If you have a family history of cancer, or are at a higher risk of cancer yourself, than you need to be even more careful with alcohol. For everyone, moderation is certainly the key.