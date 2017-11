Major League Baseball lost one of its former superstars Tuesday in a tragic accident.

40-year-old Roy Halladay pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies before retiring in 2013.

He was killed Tuesday when the small plane he was flying crashed off the coast of Florida.

Tributes poured in for Halladay, not only as a baseball player and a Cy Young Award winner, but also as a man, a father, a husband and a friend. He is survived by his wife Brandy and their two sons.