Local Church Takes Precautions To Protect Themselves Against Violence

A series of church shootings in just a matter of months has left the nation in shock. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell went to Oakland Baptist Church to find out what precautions they are taking to make sure they aren't the next victims. 26 lives were taken away abruptly on Sunday when a shooter walked into a church with an assault rifle in Texas. It has many wondering is there really any safe place anymore, but one local church is making sure they are ready if evil strikes. Not only does the church have a security team, but they also have members who carry to protect themselves and others. Tim Hunt is head of the security team here at the church and has been a member for 46 years. Hunt is a former member of the United States Air Force and even has sheriff deputy training. He takes extra precautions to make sure his church family is safe. For Oakland Baptist Church safety is important to fulfill the one goal they have every Sunday. Tim is also an employee of WNKY TV.