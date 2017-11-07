Assault of KY Senator Gains National Coverage

The investigation into the assault of Senator Rand Paul is bringing a lot of national attention to South Central Kentucky. National news crews are now in the area, covering the story along with us here at WNKY.

"It's very shocking. Something like that in Bowling Green, it doesn't really happen," WKU student Kapri Beck says regarding the assault on the politician.

Senator Rand Paul's downtown office is missing one prominent vehicle today--his own.

While he's suffering from five fractured ribs after being assaulted at his Bowling Green home, shock waves are flowing throughout the city and national media is taking notice.

"You usually don't see news come in when things like that happen," WKU student Bella Dana says. "I'm from a bigger city and to a small town, it's just very quiet," Beck says, "you know, not a lot of violence, very peaceful, very subtle. It's a place you go if you want to retire or start a family or something like that, so to hear that there's things like that going on, it's just crazy." Dana notes, "Anybody that's hurt that bad, it's just bad in general."

Senator Paul's attacker Rene Boucher is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Warren County Justice Center.

Boucher was jailed on Friday and released on bond on Saturday.

He is facing a fourth-degree assault charge after police say he attacked the senator while he was mowing the grass.

Sources tell WNKY that the two have been neighbors for 17 years, but have not spoken for several due to personal disagreements including politics and a property line that runs behind the senators home.

Boucher is set to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Warren County Justice Center.