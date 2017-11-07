Elaborate Corn Maze

Everyone's crazy for a corn maze this time of year, and for many farms, they're also an increasingly big business.



Mike Wissemann often can't believe people actually like his business.



Year after year, people come to see what the Wissemann’s have carved into the eight-acre corn field on their 300-year-old farm.



This year it's a giant postcard to space. In 17 years, they've created everything from the Mona Lisa to Babe Ruth, from King Tut to Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup can, all out of corn stalks.



Jess Wissemann, Mike's daughter-in-law, is now the designer. She's an artist, and the corn field is her canvas. A GPS-guided mower cuts the corn while it's still short, and the finishing touches are done by hand. Now a maze that used to take up to a month to create now takes a day.



The corn maze isn't just a novelty. In a time where farms across the country are finding it harder to survive, they're looking for new ways to create economic opportunities and help their bottom lines.



The maze accounts for nearly a third of Warner Farm's annual profit, and entertaining families at the farm each year is the real reward in a place where you find fun, by getting lost.



The maze even caught the attention of NASA - Jess Wissemann was invited to Washington to take part in an event celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Voyager mission. Next year's design is still under wraps.