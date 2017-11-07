McConnell Responds to Attack on Rand Paul - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell commented on the Texas church massacre, and the potential absence of his colleague, Senator Rand Paul, during a press conference Monday morning.
 
Asked about a string of mass violence attacks in recent weeks, McConnell says there's no fool-proof way to prevent such acts by, in his words, "evil people."
 
Pressed on what the Senate can do to make America safer, McConnell referred to the problem as very challenging with no succinct policy solutions.
 
He also commented on the expected absence of his fellow Kentuckian Rand Paul, injured with 5 fractured ribs after being attacked by a neighbor Friday, by saying, “I've got a 52 to 48 majority and as you saw on several occasions we're not always totally in lockstep. So, there's nothing I like better than to have 54 or 55.  Yeah, anytime we have a senator on our side who's not there it's potentially a challenge.”

