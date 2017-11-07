Ahead Staffing - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Ahead Staffing

Ahead Staffing is now hiring the Bowling Green/Franklin and Glasgow/Horse Cave areas!

> Bowling Green/Franklin area positions pay $10-$12.45 per hour

> Glasgow/Horse Cave area positions pay $9.50-$11.50 per hour (incentive bonuses included for $9.50 per hour positions)

All shifts currently available.

Must be able to pass background report and drug screen.

Apply at aheadstaffingbg.com
