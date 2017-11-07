Thunderstorms Trap Father & Son in Hay Barn

When Sunday’s storm blew through Indiana on its way to Ohio, the heavy winds left a father and son trapped under thousands of bales of hay.



Andy Wendel and his son Tyler say they were working in the barn when the father spotted spinning clouds and debris flying.



He says at that very moment; the barn fell on him and his son. The barn was holding three thousand bales of hay, all of which fell on both of them.



They found a small tunnel that led to light and they crawled until they escaped through a hole.



Father and son are bumped and bruised, but otherwise, okay.



Looking around at the damage the storm left behind, Andy Wendel wondered how they would ever return to normal. Then they got a sign – the cows came home – and they say they now know they can rebuild everything else.



Andy Wendel’s wife says she thinks an old Chevy parked in the barn held up some of the hay just enough to allow a little light to shine through, which she credits with saving her husband's and son's lives.