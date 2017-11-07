Memorial Held for TX Church Shooting Victims

It is the start to what will be another difficult. emotional day in Sutherland Springs, Texas this morning.



Investigators continue their search for answers after the Sunday morning massacre inside the First Baptist Church, while families plan and prepare for more than two-dozen funerals.



A lot is unfolding here. More is being learned about the suspect and the attack.



Memorials are growing around the church, symbols of unthinkable pain and unbearable loss. There were twenty-six killed, with about half of those children. There were also twenty wounded including Rosanne Soto.



While the rounds were flying, her friends started falling around her. Soto was wounded as she dove for cover.



Somehow, she survived the attack carried out by 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, who police say targeted the church where his ex-wife and in-laws were members, although they were not at the service on Sunday.



Air Force records show Kelly was court-martialed in 2012 after he was convicted of beating his first wife and fracturing his baby stepson's skull.



The military confined him for a year, then discharged him for bad conduct.



Police hope to finish gathering evidence at the church in the next few hours, though they stress this is only the start of the investigation here.