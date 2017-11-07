Pres. Trump in Seoul, South Korea Today

This morning, President Donald Trump is the closest he has ever been to the North Korean leader. North Korea will be a focal point today.



This morning President Donald Trump met South Korean President Moon. The President will be here for two days. This is the second stop of the president's five-country, 12-day tour.



The number one topic of conversation is the hostility by North Korea and its nuclear threat. The President is still talking tough, saying the era of strategic patience is over.



Meanwhile, people inside North Korea still think the United States is the aggressor.



Back home, the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election may be getting closer to the President's one-time inner circle.



Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son could be charged in the Russia probe, while Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are under house arrest.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross denies reports he hid business ties with Russia.