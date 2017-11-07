Living Well: Overcrowding in Children's Hospitals

The NICU at a children's hospital in Connecticut is dealing with overcrowding, which is due in part to an increase in the number of premature births.

36 babies and only 32 beds. CMCC’s NICU is bursting at the seams.

Stacy James, whose twins Dallas and Devon came at just 24 weeks, experienced the overcrowding first hand. The twins needed extra care and were sent to two different hospitals for five weeks, before finally being reunited at CCMC.

The concern goes beyond the need for beds. It means the rates of prematurity appear to be going back up.

According to Dr. James Moore, quote, "What we .. need to do is work on and look at the issues surrounding the rise that's occurring in prematurity."

It's tough for parents with babies in the NICU, but it's also extremely challenging for those working in it, trying to offer the best care possible.

In the meantime, Stacy James says the experience is almost behind him as the twins prepare to go home. Despite the overcrowding issues, his twins are thriving.

