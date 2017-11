Shots fired outside a VA hospital sent people running for cover.



It happened outside a hospital in Nashville Saturday night. Police say a veteran fired several shots outside into the air.



He then put the gun down and walked inside asking for help. Police say the vet claimed to be suicidal.



The hospital is close to the campus of Vanderbilt University, and nearby residents were asked to stay inside.



Police say the man is now getting medical help and no charges are currently pending against him.