Senator Rand Paul's Attack Not Politically Motivated According to Alleged Attacker's Attorney

Senator Rand Paul's attacker, Rene Boucher, is set to appear in court later this week. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell spoke with his attorney about what caused the disagreement that left the senator with five fractured ribs. The court date is quickly approaching for this case. it will be on Thursday November 9th at 8:30AM at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green. According to police Boucher attacked Senator Paul while he was mowing his lawn Friday. the senator has five rib fractures and multiple bruises on his face. Boucher was released on bond Saturday. In a recent interview District Attorney, Amy Milliken said further charges could be brought based on the extent of Paul's injuries. According to a source, the two men had not spoken in several years and a rift between the pair possibly stemmed from Boucher's distaste for Paul's politics. They also had a previous disagreement about a property line involving a creek behind the lawmaker's house. WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell spoke with Boucher's attorney, Matthew J. Baker by phone, he did not want to go on camera. He says the two have been neighbors for 17 years and the disagreement had nothing to do at all with politics and it was just a personal issue between the two. The FBI is currently investigating the case.