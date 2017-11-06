WKU Theater Prepares for a NY Showcase

Students in their senior year of the B.F.A Performing Arts Program at Western Kentucky University, have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Laurie Beechman Theater in New York City. Students in their senior year have worked hard and diligently for the past four years. During multiple auditions, rehearsals, and performances they have prepared themselves for this New York City showcase that is all their own.

Assistant Professor of Musical Theater at WKU Amelia Rollings says “Well we’ve been doing a New York Showcase for the last couple years, but we’ve normally done it in conjunction with another university. This year we‘ve had our largest senior class that we’ve ever had here at Western in the musical theater program and in the acting program. So, we’ve decided to re-do the showcase, have our own showcase that is all Western Students.

This showcase is set to change the career path of 16 students, “it allows endless opportunities for the students who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance to do this. They will get to perform for up to 50 agents, casting directors, alumni and other professionals in the field” says Amelia. Therefore, they are asking for your help, The WKU Spirit Funder is up and running. They are asking donations of any amount; the donations will go to fund their trip and will be split equally among all 16 students. This will cover flights, hotel and anything else they may be in need of.

WKU Senior Musical Theater student Mason Stevens says “As a performer for a long time it’s really been a goal for me to move to New York someday. This would be a great opportunity for me to really gauge what the possibilities are like.” The students have been preparing for this showcase for over four years it’s an opportunity of a life time. Paige Brouillette, a Senior Theater Student believes they are ready and says “something that we’ve known all along is that we can do this, we have the talent and it’s time for us to show it.”

The Spirit Funder is live visit www.wku.edu/theatre-and-dance/spiritfunder-nyc-showcase.php to make these college students dreams become reality.