As fears of a nuclear conflict with North Korea grow, one developer is preparing for the end of the world. He's turning hundreds of abandoned military bunkers in South Dakota into doomsday shelters, and sales are soaring.



Just miles away from Mount Rushmore, this massive field of abandoned bunkers is finding new purpose. Developer Robert Vicino is transforming them into luxury doomsday hideaways.



The military built the blast proof shelters in the 1940's to store bombs. They're now being renovated to hold all the comforts of home, along with supplies to wait out a disaster.



Vicino's company, Vivos, is one of several startups businesses end-of-days shelters, and business is booming.



Vivos says over the past year, sales have increased nearly 1000%. Customers have many motivations for buying.



Milton Torress is one of them, who worries about a world-ending event in his lifetime. If it never comes, he'll pass the shelter down to his 11-year-old daughter.



That relief, doesn't come cheap. However, Vicino insisting his customers are buying peace of mind.