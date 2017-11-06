Pres. Trump Kicks off 12-Day Asian Tour

President Trump has begun his 12-day tour of Asia with a visit to Japan. While meeting with the prime minister, President Trump spoke on topics ranging from improving trade with Japan to the tense war of words with North Korea. The President, also, insisted gun control isn't to blame in the deadly church shooting in Texas.



At a joint press conference with Japan's prime minister, President Trump insisted Sunday's mass shooting in Texas does NOT warrant new gun controls.



Earlier, the president focused his attention on bolstering U. S. trade in this region, one of his main goals on this 12-day Asian trip.



Last year, the U. S. trade deficit with Japan nearly reached $70 billion. In a speech to CEO's here in Tokyo this morning, the President accused his hosts of being unfair trading partners.



He called out the executives of Japanese automakers, who were sitting right in front of him.



When asked about North Korea, Mr. Trump said he hoped for a peaceful solution. He urged Japan to take additional steps to protect itself.



The President wraps up his visit to Japan tonight. He heads to South Korea tomorrow.