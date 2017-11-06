More Info Released about TX Church Shooter - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

More Info Released about TX Church Shooter

We are learning more about the shooter's connection to the small Texas church where he opened fire Sunday, killing 26 people. The sheriff says the gunman's ex-wife and former in-laws occasionally attended services at the church, but were not there at the time.
 
FBI agents are on the scene of the deadliest shooting in Texas history. A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs during Sunday services, killing more than two dozen people.
 
The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72. Investigators identified the gunman as 26-year-old Devin Kelley who lived about 35 miles away.  Authorities say he opened fire on the church, went inside and kept firing his assault rifle.  When he left the church, a man who lives across the street engaged him in a gun battle.
 
The sheriff's department says Kelley's in-laws and ex-wife occasionally attended services at the church but were not there Sunday.
 
Kelley served in the Air Force from 2010 to 2014. He was court -martialed in 2012 on charges he assaulted his spouse and child. He received a bad conduct discharge. 
 
The governor of Texas says Kelley applied for a gun permit but was denied.  

