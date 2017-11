A missing Cave City teen is found in Nashville nearly a week after being reported.



13-year-old Adrianna Wood went missing on November 1ST.



With assistance from multiple police departments, including Cave City, Nashville Metropolitan Police located wood at a Comfort Inn with 19-year-old Roberto Solis.



The connection between the two is unknown at this time.



Solis was served with an active warrant for kidnapping of a minor and is set to be extradited back to Kentucky.