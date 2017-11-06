Greenville Man Facing Murder Charge

A Greenville man is in jail and facing a murder charge after his neighbor is found dead.

Kentucky State Police were called to the scene of the crime, the front yard of the victim’s home, around 7:30 A.M. Saturday.



59-year-old Rickie Jones is facing a murder charge after his neighbor, 37-year-old Tony Faith, was found dead in front of his own house on State Route 2270 east in Muhlenberg County.



Police say preliminary investigation revealed that Jones and Faith got into a verbal altercation late Friday night, and the last time Faith's wife saw him was on his way back outside to confront Jones.



Rickie Jones was initially on the run and considered armed and dangerous, but located inside of a camping trailer in Rumsey, Kentucky a short time later, and was detained without incident.



Jones in lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on a murder charge.