Store vs. Online Holiday Shopping

American retailers are poised to have the happiest of holidays this year, based on what shoppers are saying they're willing to spend.



In fact, some stores are getting aggressive to make sure those customers are coming inside instead of going online.



For the first time ever, a holiday shopping survey by the National Retail Federation shows more consumers planning to do most of their shopping this year on the internet instead of in-store.



Projected spending may average $967 on mainly holiday gifts.



In response, the National Retail Federation's Ana Serafin-Smith says brick and mortar stores are getting aggressive at getting their share.



Walmart's bringing in Santas for the kids, and throwing 20,000 holiday parties at its nearly 5,000 stores across the country.



Meanwhile, Sears is getting a jump on Black Friday, offering up to 50% off everything in their stores through Thanksgiving weekend.



All of this in a greater effort to get foot traffic.



To counter, Amazon launched its Black Friday deals last week, as the battle between online versus in-store heats up for the holidays.



Cyber Monday is forecasted to be the largest online shopping day in history, with $6.6 billion in online sales predicted, up 16.5% from 2016.