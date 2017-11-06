Russia Probe Investigation Winding Down

The investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. elections seems to be tightening around more close aides to President Donald Trump during the campaign. NBC News has learned that there is enough evidence to charge the President's former National Security Adviser.



The White House has said they believe the special counsel investigation is winding down. This report and comments from the weekend say differently.



NBC News has learned that special counsel Robert Mueller has enough evidence to charge former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and his son as part of the Russia probe.



Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee say they want to ask both Flynns about their relationship with Russian officials. Special counsel investigators will be interviewing witnesses this week to get more information about Flynn’s lobby work.



In addition, the special counsel wants to know if Flynn or his son laundered money, or lied to federal agents about overseas contacts.



Under intense scrutiny is the $35,000 paid to Flynn by Russian state television in 2015 for a gala, where he sat next to Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Also being looked at – Flynn's influence with Turkish officials in the weeks following the inauguration.



Two sources have said if Michael Flynn is willing to cooperate with investigators to help his son, it could limit his legal consequences.