TX Church Shooter Kills 26

Police and federal agents continue to search for evidence and answers this morning in Texas, after the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history.



Twenty-six people killed, when a gunman walked into a church in the small town of Sutherland Springs and opened fire.



The congregation was ambushed during the Sunday morning service by a lone gunman in tactical gear. In just minutes, this community of less than 500 was ripped apart and left searching for answers.



The victims range in age from 5 to 72 years old. Killed, investigators say, when 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelly burst through the front doors of the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church and opened fire.



He sprayed the congregation with multiple rounds before turning to leave. He was then met outside by a resident who rushed to the scene with his rifle and returned fire.



Kelly ran to his vehicle, and police joined in pursuit. After a brief chase, Kelly crashed. He was found dead inside.



Records show he received a dishonorable discharge from the Air Force, and jail time after he was convicted of assaulting his wife and their child.



As investigators searched overnight for evidence and answers, this community searched for strength after the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the state.



Police have searched Kelly’s car and home, but have not said anything publicly about a possible motive in the attack.