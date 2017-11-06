Living Well: Donating Umbilical Cord Blood

Many people donate blood to save lives every day, but what about cord blood?



The American Academy of Pediatrics encouraging parents to donate umbilical cord blood after the birth of their children, because it can save the lives of others.



Studies show cord blood can be powerfully effective in treating dozens of diseases, including leukemia, sickle cell and certain genetic disorders. And yet, this blood is usually thrown away.



Now, new guidelines urge doctors to talk to every pregnant woman about donating. Also, patients are encouraged to use public cord blood banks that are free, instead of private storage that can cost more than two thousand dollars.



Doctors hope it increases lifesaving donations, making parents more aware that at the beginning of life, there's a chance to save another life.

