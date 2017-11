Did you “come on down” to The Price is Right last night in Bowling Green?

Hundreds took part in the live version of the game show for a chance at big prizes.

The Skypac Center was full of south central Kentucky residents wanting to bring home a win, but for some who told WNKY, it was just worth it to be part of the experience.

If you won something good at Price is Right last night, let us know on our Facebook page.