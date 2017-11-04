Senator Paul Assaulted at Home in Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Senator Paul Assaulted at Home in Bowling Green

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Senator Rand Paul is recovering after a man assaulted the Senator at his Kentucky home on Friday November 3rd.

According to Senator Paul's Press office, "Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault.  The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Kentucky State Police say the Senator was not transported to the hospital.

Police tell WNKY News 59 year old Rene Boucher of Bowling Green was arrested for the assault.

He's charged with one count of Assault 4th - minor injury.  Boucher remains in the Warren County Detention Center.

WNKY has learned that Boucher is the Senator’s neighbor. The FBI believe that the attack was politically motivated.

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

