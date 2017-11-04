Youth Theater Presents Richard III

Young children today are finding themselves searching for who they really are. People like Western Kentucky University Theater Professor Carol Jordan believes the importance of youth theater stems from just that and says “I am a huge believer in youth theater I’ve spent my life in theater and education in various forms. And I believe that theater provides young people an incredible community, a place to express themselves artistically, it is a chance to do all kinds of amazing projects with an incredible exciting group of young people. It challenges them, pushes them it allows them to explore new worlds and be new people. And it teaches them an enormous amount about themselves and about the world.”

By challenging these young thespians, Carol believes it can help them grow into the people they wish to be. The Phoenix Theater in conjunction with the WKU Department of Theater and Dance decided to challenge the youth with the Shakespearean play Richard III. Richard III is one of Shakespeare’s earlier plays. Richard III depicts the Machiavellian rise to power and subsequent short reign of King Richard III of England. Carols says There are huge sword battles, political intrigue, love affairs, and quite a bit of drama.

The show opens this Thursday November 4th at 7:30 at The Public Theater of Kentucky in downtown Bowling Green. For ticket information visit www.ptkbg.org