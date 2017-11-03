Hundreds Turn Out for New Bowling Green Business Opening - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Hundreds Turn Out for New Bowling Green Business Opening

Bowling Green, KY -

It appears Apple stores weren't the only place for long lines today. A grand opening in Bowling Green had almost 100 people around the block.

Tropical Smoothie Café held its grand opening today, along Cave Mill and Scottsville Roads. 

The big attraction – the first 50 people received free smoothies for a year. 

Weather conditions were a little tough while standing in line, due to rain, but it appears it did not stop customers from their chance of getting something free.

Even WNKY personalities went for the free smoothies, but they got to the line late.

