Trump Heads to Asia for Economic Summit

President Trump is off for an important trip to Asia. Economic summits are the reason for the trip, but North Korea's rogue nuclear program will be the main focus.

President Trump says North Korea will be a key focus of talks with Asian leaders during his 11-day trip to the region.

The White House says North Korea is running out of time to end its weapons program. President Trump says he'll also be delivering a strong message during stops in Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing.

The U.S. put on a show of force in the region Thursday, launching two B1 bombers over the Korean peninsula.

North Korean state media called yesterday's demonstrations a "surprise nuclear drill." It claimed that quote, "gangster- like U.S. imperialists" are trying to start a nuclear war.

The White House says President Trump is also preparing to talk tough with American trading partners.

One other item may also be on the agenda.

A Kremlin spokesman Friday would not rule out a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin during an economic summit in Vietnam next week.

