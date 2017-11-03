Pres. Trump Briefly Barred from Twitter

For a very brief time on Thursday, the world saw what life would be like without President Donald Trump being on Twitter.



The President's prolific @realdonaldtrump account disappeared for 11 minutes on Thursday, leading fellow Tweeters to wonder if the leader of the free world had been hacked or perhaps banned by Twitter.



At first, Twitter said that it was just "human error" that led to Trump briefly being dumped from his favorite platform.



Later, however, the social-media giant revealed a departing employee who was trying to go out with a virtual bang deactivated the account.



Trump was back on Twitter after his brief, accidental time-out, but didn't immediately comment on the short social-media blackout.